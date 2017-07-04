Red Wings extend defenseman Xavier Ouellet for two years

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Red Wings and defenseman Xavier Ouellet agreed to a 2-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Ouellet, 23, played 66 games for the Detroit Red Wings in his first full season with the team. He had three goals and nine assists for a +2 rating.

Drafted by the Red Wings in 2011, he has split time between the Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins from 2013-2016 before getting the full call-up last year.

His contract will pay him $1.25 million a year, according to Louis Jean. Now, Tomas Tatar and Andreas Athanasiou are the two restricted free agents the team has yet to sign.

Ansar Khan of MLive reports Tatar will file for arbitration on Thursday which will expedite the process.