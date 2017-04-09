Red Wings legends return for final game at Joe Louis Arena

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Nicklas Lidstrom and Chris Chelios were among the Hall of Fame Red Wings walking the red carpet outside Joe Louis Arena on Sunday.

Among the first things Chelios did on the red carpet was autograph a young girl's arm.

"I've been here for 19 years and I've signed pretty much everything," Chelios told Brad Galli. "Thank goodness for the fans...they get to close out The Joe on a day like this."

Lidstrom said making the trip over from Sweden was an easy decision.

"I wanted to be part of it, the closing of The Joe. This was my home for 20 years. It was a very special building to play in, and I was fortunate to play here for a lot of years."