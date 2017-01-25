Red Wings lose late lead, then fall to Bruins in OT

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak scored with 46.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Pastrnak beat Detroit goalie Jared Coreau with a high slap shot and ended the Bruins' four-game losing streak (0-3-1).

Brad Marchand had two goals, Kevan Miller also scored, and Pastrnak also had an assist for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots.

Mike Green had a goal and assist for the Red Wings, who extended their point streak to six straight games. Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar also scored and Henrik Zetterberg added two assists.

Coreau finished with 45 saves in his second start against the Bruins in less than a week. He was pulled just 5:13 into the Red Wings' 6-5 shootout win at home last Wednesday after allowing three goals on eight shots.

This one also appeared headed for a shootout until Pastrnak ended it with his 20th of the season.

Marchand's second goal of the game tied it 3-3 with 11:40 left in the third period on a rebound after Coreau stopped Patrice Bergeron twice from in front.

The Bruins had the first 12 shots of the game and took a 1-0 lead 3:39 in on a wrist shot by Miller from the left circle. It was the first goal of the season for Miller, who returned after missing four games with a concussion.

Detroit didn't have a shot on goal until Athanasiou scored on a breakaway at 10:59 to tie it at 1.

Marchand put Boston up 2-1 with a power-play goal late in the first period. Detroit was down a man after Jonathan Ericsson was called for playing the puck with a broken stick at center ice to prevent a breakaway for the Bruins.

Boston outshot Detroit 21-7 in the first period and had a 33-16 advantage in shots after two, but entered the third trailing 3-2 after the Red Wings scored twice in the second.

Green tied it at 2-all with a shot that deflected in off Miller's skate 6:25 into the second. Gustav Nyquist got an assist, the 100th of his career.

Tatar gave Detroit its first lead with 8:09 left in the second with his 11th goal of the season, getting just enough on a shot between Rask's legs for the puck to trickle through. Henrik Zetterberg assisted on both second-period goals.



Game notes

Detroit was without C Dylan Larkin and LW Thomas Vanek, who were tied for the team lead with 12 goals apiece. Detroit placed Larkin on seven-day injured reserve with an upper-body injury and Vanek was out with a lower-body injury. ... Miller's goal was Boston's first at home since Marchand scored on an empty net with 54 seconds remaining in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia on Jan. 14. The Bruins were shut out by the New York Islanders (4-0) and Chicago Blackhawks (1-0) in their previous two home games, a stretch of 1:24:33. ... C Dominic Moore assisted on Miller's goal for his first point since getting an assist Jan. 8 against Carolina.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Toronto on Wednesday night.

Bruins: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.