Red Wings players walk red carpet before Joe Louis Arena finale

Fans line a red carpet outside Joe Louis Arena prior to the Detroit Red Wings' final game at the venue on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Rose/WXYZ-TV)
DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Red Wings players, coaches, legends, and other notable figures walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday's final game at Joe Louis Arena.
The red carpet walk, flanked on both sides by Red Wings fans, is similar to the event held prior to the home opener in October.
Nicklas Lidstrom rolls into the red carpet. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/2kIw10rq5h— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017
Petr Mrazek and Tomas Tatar rocking sunglasses on the red carpet. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/vHFVK48l2E— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017
Steve Duchesne is here WITH ALL OF HIS TEETH. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/CcYieeyRnW— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017
Chris Osgood arrives to a loud "OZZY! OZZY!" chant. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/8L3UMa8jbL— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017
Mike Vernon rolling into the #Farewell2TheJoe party. pic.twitter.com/poHpBCCjqZ— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017
Riley Sheahan signs on the red carpet. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/u66tNGRrhG— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017
Danny DeKeyser and Gerard Gallant. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/6dXtgWzhCO— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017
Two Swedes and a Green:
Niklas Kronwall, Gustav Nyquist, and Mike Green. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/QsmbA1p47e— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017
Chris Chelios arrives on the red carpet, signing a young girl's arm. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/AMiwaZpMc6— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017
Red carpet here at The Joe is ROCKING! What a perfect day to say #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/rMrLpjLwyr— Kacie Hollins (@kaciehollinsTV) April 9, 2017
Here's the current line 25 minutes before the festivities begin outside of Joe Louis Arena. #Farewell2TheJoe #RedWings pic.twitter.com/OxAhWh0Ca7— Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) April 9, 2017
Players were introduced to the crowd by public address announcer Erich Freiny as they walked the red carpet.