Red Wings players walk red carpet before Joe Louis Arena finale

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Red Wings players, coaches, legends, and other notable figures walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday's final game at Joe Louis Arena.

The red carpet walk, flanked on both sides by Red Wings fans, is similar to the event held prior to the home opener in October.

Nicklas Lidstrom rolls into the red carpet. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/2kIw10rq5h — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017

Petr Mrazek and Tomas Tatar rocking sunglasses on the red carpet. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/vHFVK48l2E — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017

Steve Duchesne is here WITH ALL OF HIS TEETH. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/CcYieeyRnW — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017

Chris Osgood arrives to a loud "OZZY! OZZY!" chant. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/8L3UMa8jbL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017

Riley Sheahan signs on the red carpet. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/u66tNGRrhG — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017

Two Swedes and a Green:

Niklas Kronwall, Gustav Nyquist, and Mike Green. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/QsmbA1p47e — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017

Chris Chelios arrives on the red carpet, signing a young girl's arm. #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/AMiwaZpMc6 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 9, 2017

Red carpet here at The Joe is ROCKING! What a perfect day to say #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/rMrLpjLwyr — Kacie Hollins (@kaciehollinsTV) April 9, 2017

Here's the current line 25 minutes before the festivities begin outside of Joe Louis Arena. #Farewell2TheJoe #RedWings pic.twitter.com/OxAhWh0Ca7 — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) April 9, 2017

Players were introduced to the crowd by public address announcer Erich Freiny as they walked the red carpet.