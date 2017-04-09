Red Wings players walk red carpet before Joe Louis Arena finale

2:38 PM, Apr 9, 2017
3:00 PM, Apr 9, 2017

Fans line a red carpet outside Joe Louis Arena prior to the Detroit Red Wings' final game at the venue on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Rose/WXYZ-TV)

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Red Wings players, coaches, legends, and other notable figures walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday's final game at Joe Louis Arena.

The red carpet walk, flanked on both sides by Red Wings fans, is similar to the event held prior to the home opener in October.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Players were introduced to the crowd by public address announcer Erich Freiny as they walked the red carpet.

