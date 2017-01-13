Stars score four unanswered in win over Red Wings

DALLAS -- Defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns scored goals 49 seconds apart in the second period and the Dallas Stars topped the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead on first-period goals by Gustav Nyquist and Henrik Zetterberg, but Dallas goalie Antti Niemi held Detroit scoreless over the last 44:18. He finished with 31 saves.

Brett Ritchie tied it at 2 on a tip-in goal at 3:31 of the second period.

Klingberg put in a rebound at 15:53, and Johns sent a wrist shot from the right-wing boards past Petr Mrazek at 16:42.

Dallas' Lauri Korpikoski scored the game's first goal. Patrick Eaves added an empty-netter.

The Red Wings completed a seven-game trip with a 2-3-2 record, and remained last in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit had won the previous seven games at Dallas dating to Oct. 14, 2010.

Korpikoski scored at 3:39 of the first when he tipped in defenseman Jordie Benn's drive from the blue line.

Detroit took a 2-1 lead on goals 1:33 apart late in the first period.

With a 5-on-3 advantage, Nyquist took a cross-ice pass from Thomas Vanek for an easy wrist shot from just to the right of the net with Niemi pulled in the other direction.

The power-play goal was only the Red Wings' third on the road this season. The other two were against the Rangers on Oct. 19. Detroit has the NHL's worst power-play success rate at 11 percent. The Stars' penalty killers entered the game 29th in the league (74 percent).

Zetterberg took a pass in front from Nyquist behind the net to score on a snap shot at 15:42.

Dallas, outshot 11-4 in the first period, had 12 shots on goal to the Red Wings' six in the second.

Ritchie tied it at 2 at 3:31 of the second period, tipping in Radek Faksa's shot from above the left circle.

Johns sent a shot from the right-wing boards in off defenseman Jonathan Ericsson's stick.

Game notes

Stars LW Jamie Benn returned after missing four games because of a foot injury. ... In 43 games against Dallas, Zetterberg has 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists). ... Korpikoski has four points (two goals, two assists) in the last two games. ... Niemi is 14-3-3 against Detroit in his career. ... Vanek has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last nine games. ... Mrazek had 16 saves.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Return home to play against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Stars: Complete a two-game homestand on Saturday against Minnesota.