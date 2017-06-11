Syracuse Crunch beat Grand Rapids Griffins in Game 5 of Calder Cup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WXYZ) -- The Syracuse Crunch scored five goals en route to a 5-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night in Game 5 of the AHL Calder Cup Finals.

Griffins goaltender Jared Coreau was pulled in favor of Eddie Pasquale after allowing five goals on just twelve shots.

Ben Street scored the lone goal for Grand Rapids, which holds a 3-2 series lead.

Game six of the best-of-seven series will be Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.