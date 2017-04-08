How to get tickets to the last Detroit Red Wings games at Joe Louis Arena

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Saturday and Sunday mark the final two games of the Detroit Red Wings 2017 season and the final two Red Wings games at Joe Louis Arena ahead of the team's move to Little Caesars Arena in the fall.

The team unveiled details for the Farewell Weekend at the Joe which includes a red carpet walk, special giveaways and a ceremony following the final game on Sunday.

If you want to see the Red Wings in one final game at the Joe, expect to pay a lot more than face value.

Actual tickets to the game are sold out on Ticketmaster, but if you visit the websites, there are verified resale tickets available for both. Those start at $138 for Saturday's game against Montreal and $225 for Sunday's game against New Jersey.

Ticket resale sites like StubHub also have plenty of tickets available, but with fees, the cheapest is $178 for Saturday and $269 for Sunday.

The Detroit Pistons also play their final game at The Palace on Monday night before moving to Little Caesars Arena. There are still tickets available on Ticketmaster beginning at $35 or on StubHub beginning at $31.