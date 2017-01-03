Jabrill Peppers denies report he's leaving Michigan, says he still has decision to make

Light fog
ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Jabrill Peppers #5 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before the start of their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Jabrill Peppers isn't leaving Michigan.
At least, not yet.
The Heisman finalist refuted a report from Forbes that said he picked an agent and was declaring for the NFL Draft.
— JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 3, 2017
Funny how I haven't made any decisions on my future. This is a complete false report. https://t.co/r3t4QV3DSe
— JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 3, 2017
This is going to be one of the hardest decisions in my life. If you haven't heard anything from the UofM or myself, it's FALSE. Thank You✊🏾