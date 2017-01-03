Jabrill Peppers denies report he's leaving Michigan, says he still has decision to make

(WXYZ) - Jabrill Peppers isn't leaving Michigan.

At least, not yet.

The Heisman finalist refuted a report from Forbes that said he picked an agent and was declaring for the NFL Draft.

Funny how I haven't made any decisions on my future. This is a complete false report. https://t.co/r3t4QV3DSe — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 3, 2017