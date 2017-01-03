Jabrill Peppers denies report he's leaving Michigan, says he still has decision to make

3:59 PM, Jan 3, 2017

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Jabrill Peppers #5 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before the start of their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(WXYZ) - Jabrill Peppers isn't leaving Michigan.

At least, not yet.

The Heisman finalist refuted a report from Forbes that said he picked an agent and was declaring for the NFL Draft.

 