Jim and Sarah Harbaugh announce birth of fourth child together

5:06 PM, Jan 11, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Jim Harbaugh is a dad again.

His wife, Sarah, gave birth to their fourth child together, John, on Wednesday.

Michigan's head coach tweeted the news.

"Arriving early, weighing in 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh. Precious... God is good...," he wrote.

Harbaugh, 53, has three children (Jay, James Jr., and Grace) with his ex-wife. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top