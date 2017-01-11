Jim and Sarah Harbaugh announce birth of fourth child together

Light fog
HI: 39°
LO: 34°
HI: 28°
LO: 21°
HI: 32°
LO: 18°
(WXYZ) - Jim Harbaugh is a dad again.
His wife, Sarah, gave birth to their fourth child together, John, on Wednesday.
Michigan's head coach tweeted the news.
"Arriving early, weighing in 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh. Precious... God is good...," he wrote.
Harbaugh, 53, has three children (Jay, James Jr., and Grace) with his ex-wife.
Arriving early, weighing in at 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh. Precious... God is good...— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017
Arriving early, weighing in at 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh. Precious... God is good...