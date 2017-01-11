Jim and Sarah Harbaugh announce birth of fourth child together

(WXYZ) - Jim Harbaugh is a dad again.

His wife, Sarah, gave birth to their fourth child together, John, on Wednesday.

Michigan's head coach tweeted the news.

"Arriving early, weighing in 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh. Precious... God is good...," he wrote.

Harbaugh, 53, has three children (Jay, James Jr., and Grace) with his ex-wife.