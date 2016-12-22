Jim Harbaugh shows off new baseball glove: a gift from Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - Jim Harbaugh brings a glove to every baseball game he attends.
He's now officially the proud owner of some brand new leather.
MIchigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins gave Harbaugh a new Wilson glove, posting some Harbaugh poses on Twitter.
@UMichFootball @DeMariniFP @wilsonballglove @CoachJim4UM looking good in his new ball glove! Thanks for all you do! pic.twitter.com/Q2rPljLp0v— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) December 21, 2016
