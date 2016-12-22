Jim Harbaugh shows off new baseball glove: a gift from Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins

9:01 PM, Dec 21, 2016
(WXYZ) - Jim Harbaugh brings a glove to every baseball game he attends.

He's now officially the proud owner of some brand new leather.

MIchigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins gave Harbaugh a new Wilson glove, posting some Harbaugh poses on Twitter.

 