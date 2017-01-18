Jim Harbaugh's latest recruiting adventure: go-karting with prospect's little sister

Cloudy
University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh went recruiting in Georgia. He took his daughter with him and went go-karting. Brad Galli has more.
(WXYZ) - Jim Harbaugh became a father for the seventh time last week.
On Monday, he was back to work.
Michigan's head coach visited Georgia high school prospect (five-star DT) Aubrey Solomon, and he brought his daughter Addison with him.
The Harbaughs went go-karting with Solomon's family, according to Scout's Sam Webb.