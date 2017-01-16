Justin Thomas caps off record week with trophy at Sony Open
Doug Ferguson, AP Golf Writer
10:32 PM, Jan 15, 2017
HONOLULU (AP) -- Challenged only by the record book, Justin Thomas won the Sony Open on Sunday with the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history.
Thomas capped off a week at Waialae that began with a 59 and ended with his second straight victory. He closed with a 5-under 65 to set the record at 253. Tommy Armour III shot 254 at the 2003 Texas Open.
Thomas began the final round with a seven-shot lead, and no one got closer than five all day.
The 23-year-old from Kentucky became the first player since Ernie Els in 2003 to win both Hawaii events, and he won for the third time in his last five tournaments worldwide.