Kelly Stafford post picture on Instagram revealing she gave birth on March 31

11:42 AM, Apr 9, 2017
David Livingston
(WXYZ) - Detroit Lions Quarterback Matt Stafford has added another title to his resume: father.

Stafford's wife Kelly posted a picture on Istagram Sunday showing the couple out for their "First night out as a mom and a dad!".

Kelly Stafford revealed in the caption that she had given birth on March 31, 

Congratulations to the new parents!

 

