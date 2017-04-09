Kelly Stafford post picture on Instagram revealing she gave birth on March 31

(WXYZ) - Detroit Lions Quarterback Matt Stafford has added another title to his resume: father.

Stafford's wife Kelly posted a picture on Istagram Sunday showing the couple out for their "First night out as a mom and a dad!".

First night out as a mom and a dad! Our babies were born March 31st and are healthy and happy! Thanks for all the well wishes! A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Kelly Stafford revealed in the caption that she had given birth on March 31,

Congratulations to the new parents!