Ken Kal & Eli Zaret remember the Joe, the Palace on the 7 Sports Cave

(WXYZ) - Some legendary Detroit broadcasters are joining the 7 Sports Cave on Sunday as the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons wrap up their seasons at their respective homes.

Watch the show live at 11 a.m. by clicking here

Ken Kal who calls Detroit Red Wings games and Eli Zaret who was a Pistons sideline reporter will join Justin Rose to share their favorite memories.

They'll also discuss Detroit Tigers Opening Day and where how they think the Tigers will do this season.

Remember, you can join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #7SportsCave.