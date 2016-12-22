Live camera unveiled inside Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) - Olympia Entertainment has unveiled a brand new live camera inside Little Caesars Arena.

The live camera and time lapse video shows how construction has and will progress inside the future home of the Detroit Red Wings.

Previously, there had been a camera outside of the arena that showed construction on the exterior.

They are heating the inside for construction workers with temporary heaters, and they say excavation for the event ice will begin shortly after the start of the year.

To see the live web cams, click here.