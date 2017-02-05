Matt Ryan voted AP NFL Most Valuable Player

8:57 PM, Feb 4, 2017

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) -- Quarterback Matt Ryan is the first Atlanta Falcons player to win The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award.
   
Ryan, also voted to the 2016 All-Pro Team by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL, earned 25 votes in balloting announced Saturday night at the NFL Honors show. He beat out New England quarterback Tom Brady, who received 10 votes.
   
They will meet in Sunday's Super Bowl.
   
Ryan topped the NFL in passer rating (117.1), throwing for 38 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He led the Falcons (11-5) to the NFC South title.
   
It's the fourth consecutive year and ninth in the past 10 a quarterback has won the award.
   
Dallas rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott and Oakland QB Derek Carr each received six votes.

