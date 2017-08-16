Meet the metro Detroit team representing MI at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WXYZ) - After earning the right to represent Michigan in the Great Lakes Region Tournament of the Little League World Series, the team from Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Shores put on a clinic and is now representing the Great Lakes region at the Little League World Series.

After losing to Ohio to start the tournament, the boys bounced back, beating Indiana 4-3, Kentucky 10-0, Ohio 11-3 and then Illinois in the championship game, 6-3.

Now, they play Thursday night in Williamsport at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, taking on the Southwest team from Lufkin, Texas.

The team has also created special edition t-shirts, available at the Dick's Sporting Goods in Roseville, that will help support little league in the area.

Meet the team from Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores below.

No. 2 - Tommy Harris

Position - Outfield

Bats - R

Throws - R

Height - 5-0

Weight - 92 lbs

No. 3 - Braden Campbell

Positions - 2B, P

Bats - R

Throws - R

Height - 5-3

Weight - 86 lbs

No. 5 - Matthew Greene

Positions - 2B, P

Bats - R

Throws - R

Height - 5-2

Weight - 107lbs

No. 6 - Joey Randazzo

Positions - SS, P

Bats - R

Throws - R

Height - 5-5

Weight - 138lbs

No. 7 Tommy Schoeck

Positions - OF

Bats - R

Throws - R

Height - 5-5

Weight - 112lbs

No. 8 - Drew Hill

Positions - OF, P

Bats - L

Throws - L

Height - 5-5

Weight - 141lbs

No. 10 - Will Pflaum

Positions - OF, P

Bats - R

Throws - R

Height - 5-8

Weight - 115lbs

No. 13 - Adam Ayrault

Positions - 1B

Bats - L

Throws - L

Height - 5-8

Weight - 120lbs

No. 15 - Joseph Wisniewski

Positions - OF, C

Bats - L

Throws - R

Height - 5-8

Weight - 168lbs

No. 18 - Chase Reinhard

Positions - OF

Bats - R

Throws - R

Height - 5-5

Weight - 166lbs

No. 21 - Jack Jones

Positions - P, OF

Bats - R

Throws - R

Height - 6-0

Weight - 149lbs

No. 23 - Jordan Arseneau

Positions - 3B

Bats - R

Throws - R

Height - 5-6

Weight - 166lbs

No. 24 - Ryan Jones