Michigan football announces second annual Signing of the Stars event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - University of Michigan football has announced the second annual Signing of the Stars event happening on Feb. 1. The event coincides with National Signing Day.

The university partnered once again with The Players' Tribune and will stream the event on mgoblue.com.

Last year, head coach Jim Harbaugh brought celebrities in for the event, including Derek Jeter, Tom Brady, Desmond Howard, Ric Flair, Jim Leyland, Lou Holtz, Brad Keselowski, Todd McShay and more.

For more information on the event, monitor the mgoblue.com page and WXYZ.com.