(WXYZ) - Ahead of the Orange Bowl Friday night between Michigan and Florida State, the governors of both states are engaging in a friendly wager.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he has accepted a "friendly wager" from Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on the game.

If Florida State wins, Snyder will owe Scott "some good food from Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor," and if Michigan wins, Scott will send Snyder a key lime pie from Kermit's Key West.

