MLB unveils Detroit Tigers' special uniforms for 2017 holidays

(WXYZ) - The MLB has unveiled the entire lineup of special event uniforms that teams will wear for the different holidays in the 2017 season.

For the first time, teams will wear the special uniforms for the entire weekend commemorating Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day and Independence Day.

Teams will wear special caps, jerseys and have the option to chose from uniquely designed socks for each of the holidays.

They will once again donate money raised from the sales to Susan G. Komen for Mother's Day, Prostate Cancer Foundation for Father's Day, Stand Up To Cancer for both Mother's and Father's Day and MLB charities for Memorial Day and Independence Day.

The uniforms on Mother's Day will incorporate pink into the teams' logos with the hats highlighted by a graphite crown and pink visor.

Memorial Day caps will feature five stars for the five branches of military and have the stars stitched on the right sleeves of the jerseys. It will also have a new woodland camouflage design.

For Father's Day, there will be light blue incorporated in the team's logos with the caps having a blue shadow tech heather crown and graphite visor.

Finally, teams will wear Independence Day uniforms from July 1 through July 4. U.S.-based clubs will have stars and stripes-decorated caps with red, white and blue LiquidChrome team logos. They will also wear matching jerseys