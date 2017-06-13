MSU announces football staff restructuring

EAST LANSING (WXYZ) - Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio announced on Tuesday the promotion of Mark Staten to assistant head coach/recruiting coordinator and Sheldon White as the director of player personnel.

Staten, who is entering his 11th season at Michigan State and his 14th as a full-time assistant under Dantonio, has been the program’s offensive line coach since 2011. He previously served as the program’s recruiting coordinator and tight ends/tackles coach from 2007-10. In addition to his new duties, Staten will remain the offensive line coach.

Staten's role in developing the top offensive lines in the coaching tenure of Dantonio helped pave the way to the winningest three-year stretch in school history (36-5 record) from 2013-15 that included two Big Ten Championships (2013, 2015), wins in the 2014 Rose Bowl and 2015 Cotton Bowl, and a berth in the 2015 College Football Playoff. Since his arrival in 2007, his players have garnered first-team All-America honors three times, Freshman All-America accolades five times, and All-Big Ten recognition 23 times.

“Mark has been on my staff for 14 years, including the past 11 at Michigan State,” said Dantonio. “He has provided stability and consistency to our program and has displayed incredible growth throughout his time at MSU. He has performed a number of different roles and has gone above and beyond with every task he has been given. Mark also has built positive relationships with our players since he started here. He has a bright future ahead of him as he continues his development as a coach.

“As recruiting coordinator during his first four years, Mark helped bring in some the most important classes we’ve had in the progression of our program, and he will continue to bring that same energy and passion to lead the next great group of recruiting classes to Michigan State.”

White, who worked for 19 years in the front office with the Detroit Lions, including Vice President of Pro Personnel for six years and the role of interim general manager in 2015, was hired last July as a program consultant.

As director of player personnel, White’s primary responsibilities will include coordinating the evaluation of all current players on the active roster, providing detailed evaluations to the coaching staff. He will also play a lead role in organizing the recruiting efforts of the program.

“In just one year on our staff, Sheldon has shown why he was so successful working up the ranks in the NFL, including his position as general manager,” said Dantonio. “He’s extremely organized and has great attention to detail. His wealth of knowledge and experience at the next level has been beneficial to everyone in the building. He brings credibility from an NFL perspective, from his time as a player to a scout to the front office.

“Sheldon will serve as an expert resource for our players in their development here and toward their drive to reach the NFL. He relates well with people, which will help in all facets of the program, from our current players and staff to recruiting.”