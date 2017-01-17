MSU women's head coach Suzy Merchant takes medical leave

EAST LANSING (WXYZ) - MSU women's head basketball coach Suzy Merchant will take an extended leave of absence to follow up on health concerns after collapsing during a game on January 1st.

Merchant stayed home for the January 4th game at Illinois, but returned to the bench January 7th against Nebraska.

A time frame for her return has yet to be determined. 

The Spartans return to action Tuesday, January 17th at Northwestern.

