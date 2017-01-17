MSU women's head coach Suzy Merchant takes medical leave

Light fog
Michigan State's coach Suzy Merchant talks with Cetera Washington during second-half action. The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, 69-66, during the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, March 20, 2011. (Fernando Salazar/Wichita Eagle/MCT via Getty Images)
EAST LANSING (WXYZ) - MSU women's head basketball coach Suzy Merchant will take an extended leave of absence to follow up on health concerns after collapsing during a game on January 1st.
Merchant stayed home for the January 4th game at Illinois, but returned to the bench January 7th against Nebraska.
A time frame for her return has yet to be determined.
The Spartans return to action Tuesday, January 17th at Northwestern.