NEW LOOK: Little Caesars Arena shows off progress of lower bowl, roof, and piping

(WXYZ) - Little Caesars Arena is showing off more progress ahead of its opening this fall.

(That is crazy to realize. Teams will actually be playing there in eight months!)

New images from The District Detroit on Monday show viewers how developed the lower bowl has become, and the piping on the ice surface.

Horizon League coaches from Detroit Mercy and Oakland got a tour with Tom Wilson of Olympia.

Latest shot inside Little Caesars Arena from Monday, February 6.



-Amazing to see the lower bowl.

Piping being laid under ice surface.