NFL Wild Card: Packers, Steelers advance

NFC WILD CARD: GREEN BAY 38, NEW YORK 13

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers have advanced in the NFL playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the New York Giants.

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes to move the Packers into the next round, where they will face the Dallas Cowboys. Randall Cobb caught three of those touchdown passes from Rodgers, and that included a 42-yard Hail Mary right before halftime.

Eli Manning struggled for the Giants, although he did throw one touchdown pass. Clay Matthews sacked Manning for a forced fumble in the fourth quarter as the Giants were trying to rally.

AFC WILD CARD: PITTSBURGH 30, MIAMI 12