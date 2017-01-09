NFL Wild Card: Packers, Steelers advance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers have advanced in the NFL playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the New York Giants.
Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes to move the Packers into the next round, where they will face the Dallas Cowboys. Randall Cobb caught three of those touchdown passes from Rodgers, and that included a 42-yard Hail Mary right before halftime.
Eli Manning struggled for the Giants, although he did throw one touchdown pass. Clay Matthews sacked Manning for a forced fumble in the fourth quarter as the Giants were trying to rally.
AFC WILD CARD: PITTSBURGH 30, MIAMI 12
PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ended Miami's brief postseason return.
The Steelers beat the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in Miami's first playoff game since 2008. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000.
Antonio Brown caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell broke Franco Harris' team record for rushing yards in a postseason game -- a mark that had stood since the 1975 Super Bowl. Bell had two touchdowns and 167 rushing yards.
The Steelers avenged a 15-point loss at Miami earlier this season by racing to a fast start against the Dolphins. Pittsburgh had 219 total yards in the first quarter -- the most in the first quarter of a playoff game since 1991.