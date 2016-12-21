Oakland's Greg Kampe wears all-time greatest Ugly Christmas Sweater, with a moose sticking out of it

(WXYZ) - Tuesday night was Ugly Sweater Night for Oakland's basketball game against Northeastern.

Greg Kampe won the whole night.

The Golden Grizzlies head coach wore a sweater with a stuffed moose sticking out of the front AND back.

Kampe borrowed the sweater from our WXYZ digital producer, Max White. He wore it for the first 12 minutes of the first half.

Must have been too hot.