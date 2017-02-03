(WXYZ) - Oakland's O'Rena to play host to benefit basketball game for 15-year-old fighting brain cancer.

Sam's Game, featuring Stoney Creek student Sam Kell and his teammates, will face off against Brad Galli, Dave Rexroth, and a group of Kell's coaches and adult influences.

Come support Sam's Game this Sunday, at 1 p.m. Doors open at Oakland's O'Rena at 12:30 p.m., and the event is free to the public.