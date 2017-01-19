PHOTOS: Tigers James McCann, Michael Fulmer visit Red Wings locker room

Drizzle
(WXYZ) - The Tigers officially begin their winter caravan on Thursday.
On Wednesday night, a couple players kicked it off a few hours early.
Michael Fulmer and James McCann went to Joe Louis Arena, visiting the Red Wings dressing room.
Both Tigers players posted photos on Twitter, thanking the Red Wings for custom jerseys. McCann swapped jerseys with Justin Abdelkader.
Thank you @DetroitRedWings for @MFulmer12 and my custom jerseys! #LGRW #JoeLouisArena #AtTheJoe pic.twitter.com/Gs8KMtSISi— James McCann (@JamesMcCann34) January 18, 2017
Jersey Swap with @justinabss of the @DetroitRedWings #LGRW #JoeLouisArena pic.twitter.com/iAAXoSmcLE— James McCann (@JamesMcCann34) January 18, 2017
