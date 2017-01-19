PHOTOS: Tigers James McCann, Michael Fulmer visit Red Wings locker room

Brad Galli
7:06 PM, Jan 18, 2017
Twitter: James McCann

(WXYZ) - The Tigers officially begin their winter caravan on Thursday. 

On Wednesday night, a couple players kicked it off a few hours early.

Michael Fulmer and James McCann went to Joe Louis Arena, visiting the Red Wings dressing room.

Both Tigers players posted photos on Twitter, thanking the Red Wings for custom jerseys. McCann swapped jerseys with Justin Abdelkader.

 

