Pistons players, students compete in 'Ready-Set-Cook' competition

DETROIT -

Pistons point guard Ish Smith and guard Darrun Hilliard took part in the team's second annual 'Ready-Set-Cook' cooking competition with 10 students from Generation With Promise Tuesday afternoon.

Generation With Promise is an organization that works with Detroit families and schools to encourage and teach kids to "move more and eat better".

The teams also got help from the chefs at 1 Ford Place.

The dishes were tasted by a panel of judges before Smith and his team were declared the winners.