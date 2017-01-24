Pistons players, students compete in 'Ready-Set-Cook' competition

Kacie Hollins
6:57 PM, Jan 24, 2017

Ish Smith and Darrun Hilliard of the Pistons face off in the kitchen in a little friendly cooking competition while teaching students all about healthy eating. Kacie Hollins reports.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT -

Pistons point guard Ish Smith and guard Darrun Hilliard took part in the team's second annual 'Ready-Set-Cook' cooking competition with 10 students from Generation With Promise Tuesday afternoon.

Generation With Promise is an organization that works with Detroit families and schools to encourage and teach kids to "move more and eat better".

The teams also got help from the chefs at 1 Ford Place.

The dishes were tasted by a panel of judges before Smith and his team were declared the winners.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top