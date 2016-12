(WXYZ) - The NFC North Division crown is on the line Sunday night when the Detroit Lions welcome the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

It’s expected to be one of the biggest games in Lions history. The team is trying to win the division title for the first time since 1993 and host a playoff game in Detroit.

The game is currently sold out, but Lions officials have announced they are adding an additional platform for standing room only. Some tickets are still available.