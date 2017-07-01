Red Wings sign defensemen Trevor Daley, Luke Witkowski

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The NHL free agency period opened at 12 p.m. on Saturday and the Detroit Red Wings have already signed two defensemen.

Detroit signed 33-year-old Trevor Daley, who last played for the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins, and 27-year-old Michigan native Luke Witkowksi, who played for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ken Campbell of The Hockey News reports that Witkowski's deal is only for a year and worth $750,000, near the league minimum. Daley will get just over $9 million over three years, according to Craig Custance. His contract includes a no-trade clause.

"Heading into free agency, one of the areas we wanted to address was our blue line," General Manager Ken Holland said on a conference call. "I think it's a great day for the Red Wings.

Daley had 19 points in 56 games for the Penguins last season. He was also the first person to receive the Stanley Cup from Sidney Crosby.

"Off the ice, they're (Detroit) getting one of the best guys I came across in my 17 years in the NHL as a person," Frank Provenzano told The Athletic. He was the assistant GM during Daley's stint in Dallas. "There's a reason why Sidney Crosby handed the Cup to Trevor Daley when he only had been on the team a few months. It's because of who Trevor is."

"Trevor's greatest asset is his ability to skate," Holland added. "I think he can really approve our defense and make us mobile."

According to Daley, it was a no-brainer to sign with Detroit, given the team's history. He also said he and his family spend their summers in the upper peninsula.

Witkowski, who is from Holland and played at Western Michigan, has spent his 3-year career with Tampa Bay. The 6-foot-2, 217 pound forward has four assists over his career, and has not played more than 34 games in a season.

He played with Danny DeKeyser for three years for the Broncos and spent a year there under Jeff Blashill.

"Luke gives us versatility on the back end," Holland said. "He brings a physicality and a physical presence to the lineup, something that we wanted to add after trading away Steve Ott at the deadline."

"To come back to Michigan and play for the Red Wings is a dream come true," Witkowski said. "I cherish every day I get to play in the NHL."

Detroit also signed 24-year-old forward Turner Elson to a one-year contract. He has spent most of his time in the American Hockey League where he 30 points in 36 games for the Stockton Heat in 2015-16. He played on 13 games in 2016-17 due to injury.

According to Darren Dreger, the Red Wings also traded a conditional draft pick to the Calgary Flames for goaltender Tom McCollum, who last played for the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL. He was previously part of the Red Wings organization from 2010 through 2015-16 and was drafted by Detroit in 2008.