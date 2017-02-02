Red Wings switch up power play unit after loss to Devils

During Thursday's practice, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill tried Dylan Larkin and Riley Sheahan in place of Anthony Mantha and Gustav Nyquist on the power play unit.

Blashill told reporters he took Mantha and Nyquist off the power play unit because he was unhappy with some of their decision making Tuesday night. The New Jersey Devils scored two shorthanded goals on the Wings Tuesday, and New Jersey won 4-3.

The Wings play the Islanders at Joe Louis Arena Friday night. Blashill told reporters that Mantha and Nyquist could be back on the power play come Friday night, but it depends on what he sees from Larkin and Sheahan between now and then.

Puck drops at Joe Louis Arena at 7:30pm EST on Friday.