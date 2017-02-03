Red Wings waive defenseman Alexey Marchenko

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Red Wings announced they have waived defenseman Alexey Marchenko ahead of Friday's game agains the New York Islanders, according to Ansar Kahn of MLive.

#RedWings waive Alexey Marchenko to make room for Brendan Smith, when they activate him tomorrow. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 3, 2017

The move is to make room for Brendan Smith, who the team will active from injured reserve on Saturday.

If Marchenko clears waivers, he will be assigned to the team's AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

He hasn't played with the team since Jan. 20, and has six assists in 30 games this season for Detroit.