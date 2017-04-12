Reports: Miles Bridges plans on returning to MSU

6:52 PM, Apr 12, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 09: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates after scoring against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Verizon Center on March 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rob Carr
Copyright Getty Images

WXYZ - In welcome news for Michigan State basketball fans, Miles Bridges reportedly plans on returning to the Spartans next season.

Bridges would likely be a lottery pick if he entered this year's NBA draft. Removing himself from the equation would have a significant impact on draft boards all over the league.

Adrian Wojnarowski from Yahoo Sports was the first to report the news on Twitter.

 

