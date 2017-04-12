Reports: Miles Bridges plans on returning to MSU

Fair
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 09: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates after scoring against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Verizon Center on March 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
WXYZ - In welcome news for Michigan State basketball fans, Miles Bridges reportedly plans on returning to the Spartans next season.
Bridges would likely be a lottery pick if he entered this year's NBA draft. Removing himself from the equation would have a significant impact on draft boards all over the league.
Adrian Wojnarowski from Yahoo Sports was the first to report the news on Twitter.
Sources: Michigan State's Miles Bridges cancelled agent meetings, leaning heavily toward returning for sophomore year. Lottery pick talent.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 12, 2017
Bridges is expected to finalize decision after meeting with Tom Izzo, sources tell @TheVertical. https://t.co/LsRTlP7Ff0— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 12, 2017
