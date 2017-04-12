Reports: Miles Bridges plans on returning to MSU

WXYZ - In welcome news for Michigan State basketball fans, Miles Bridges reportedly plans on returning to the Spartans next season.

Bridges would likely be a lottery pick if he entered this year's NBA draft. Removing himself from the equation would have a significant impact on draft boards all over the league.

Adrian Wojnarowski from Yahoo Sports was the first to report the news on Twitter.

Sources: Michigan State's Miles Bridges cancelled agent meetings, leaning heavily toward returning for sophomore year. Lottery pick talent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 12, 2017