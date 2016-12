PLYMOUTH, Mich. - USA Hockey Arena is home to the country's next generation of NHL stars.

On Thursday, another team practiced on the ice. The uniform was the same, the game was the same, but the equipment was much different.

USA's sled hockey development program held training camp workouts at the rink, with its team of stars.

Every player has two things in common: they play with disabilities, and they play with a ton of skill.

From military veterans to teenagers learning the game, sled hockey is growing. And Team USA is putting the sport on a bigger stage every day.

BRAD GALLI HAS MORE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE