Stan Van Gundy calls Donald Trump immigration ban "fear-mongering"

BOSTON (WXYZ) - Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy has never been shy about speaking his true feelings about everything, and now he's sounding off on President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

Speaking to reporters before the team's game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, Van Gundy told reporters the immigration ban was "fear-mongering," according to MLive.

"We're getting into the days now of, now we're judging people by their religion. We're trying to keep Muslims out," he said, according to Aaron McCMann of MLive. "None of those seven nations have been responsible for an American death, but we're barring everybody from those seven. It's just playing to peoples' fears and prejudices and everything else."

Van Gundy also compared what we're doing to what Hitler did during World War II.

"We're getting back to the days of putting the Japanese in relocation camps and Hitler registering the Jews. I mean, that's where we are headed," he added, according to MLive.

This isn't the first time Van Gundy has spoken about Trump.

Just a day after the election, he spoke out against voters and their decision to elect Trump.

"We just elected an openly brazen, misogynist leader," he said, according to McCann.