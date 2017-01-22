Thousands swarm Comerica Park for TigerFest

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Meaningful baseball may not be played for another three months, but anyone inside Comerica Park Saturday could have been fooled by the gameday-like atmosphere.

Thousands of baseball fans waited in lines for hours to get a chance to meet some of their favorite players, as well as leave with some autographed memorabilia.

The fans love the interaction, but it's not lost on the players either.

"It's impressive that they continue to come out, the weather is an exception today, but I've seen them here in 20-degree weather, so it's impressive," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

"To have the whole city behind you, it's pretty cool to see," pitcher Daniel Norris added.

The Tigers report for spring training February 13th in Lakeland, Florida.

