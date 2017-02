(WXYZ) - The Toronto Maple Leafs have claimed defenseman Alexey Marchenko off waivers, according to multiple reports.

The Red Wings placed Marchenko, 25, on waivers Friday afternoon to make room for defenseman Brendan Smith, who is expected to be activated off injured reserve ahead of the team's game in Nashville on Saturday night.

Marchenko hadn't played for Detroit since Jan. 20, and has six assists in 30 games this season for Detroit.