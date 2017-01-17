Tyrone Wheatley leaves Michigan to become Jacksonville Jaguars RB coach

(WXYZ) - Tyrone Wheatley is leaving Michigan for a job in the NFL.

The Wolverines running backs coach is taking the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wheatley's move is a return to work with his old boss, Doug Marrone. They worked together from 2010-12 at Syracuse and 2013-14 with the Bills.

For the last two seasons, Wheatley served as the running backs coach at Michigan, where he holds the fifth-highest rushing total in school history.

“I have worked with him for five years and know the type of leader and teacher that he is," Marrone said in a statement.

"He is an exceptional coach and will bring out the best in his players. He brings a charisma, attitude and Super Bowl-playing experience to the staff that will be vital as we enter the 2017 season.”