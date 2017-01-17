Tyrone Wheatley leaves Michigan to become Jacksonville Jaguars RB coach

Brad Galli
8:43 PM, Jan 16, 2017

(WXYZ) - Tyrone Wheatley is leaving Michigan for a job in the NFL.

The Wolverines running backs coach is taking the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wheatley's move is a return to work with his old boss, Doug Marrone. They worked together from 2010-12 at Syracuse and 2013-14 with the Bills. 

For the last two seasons, Wheatley served as the running backs coach at Michigan, where he holds the fifth-highest rushing total in school history.

“I have worked with him for five years and know the type of leader and teacher that he is," Marrone said in a statement.

"He is an exceptional coach and will bring out the best in his players. He brings a charisma, attitude and Super Bowl-playing experience to the staff that will be vital as we enter the 2017 season.”

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top