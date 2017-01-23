Michigan football team headed to Rome for spring practice

(WXYZ) - The University of Michigan football team is headed to Rome, Italy for spring practice for a week, according to the university.

Officials say the football program will travel to Rome in April and spend some time exploring landmarks, meeting children at orphanages and visiting with deployed U.S. military members.

The team will also train at a professional club within the city.

“Over the past few decades student-athletes in other sports have had the opportunity to participate in international training trips to practice and prepare for the upcoming season,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, in a news release. “This is a tremendous opportunity for these young men to learn about and experience another culture, connect with the people of Italy, and showcase American football internationally. The University of Michigan has always encouraged our students to gain knowledge through international experiences and we are so glad to provide them with this opportunity.”