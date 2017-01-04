VIDEO: Lions RB Zach Zenner appreciative toward Michael Bennett for comments

(WXYZ) - Lions running back Zach Zenner responded to Michael Bennett's infamous comments about him.

"I think the running back, man, he’s - there’s not many white running backs in the NFL but he has to be the best right now," Bennett said on a teleconference with reporters on Monday.

The Seahawks defensive lineman is known for his ferocious play on Sundays -- and for his unique quotes during the week.

Wednesday, Zenner responded, saying, "It sounds like he said some pretty nice stuff."