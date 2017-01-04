VIDEO: Lions RB Zach Zenner appreciative toward Michael Bennett for comments

Light snow
Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner (34) gets tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Lavar Edwards (93) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday, Sep., 1, 2016. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Lions running back Zach Zenner responded to Michael Bennett's infamous comments about him.
"I think the running back, man, he’s - there’s not many white running backs in the NFL but he has to be the best right now," Bennett said on a teleconference with reporters on Monday.
The Seahawks defensive lineman is known for his ferocious play on Sundays -- and for his unique quotes during the week.
Wednesday, Zenner responded, saying, "It sounds like he said some pretty nice stuff."
Zach Zenner responding to Michael Bennett's comments. "It sounds like he said some pretty nice stuff." pic.twitter.com/HTtE728uNw— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 4, 2017
