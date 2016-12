(WXYZ) - Tuesday was always going to be a tough day for Tom Izzo.

His Spartans faced a 12-2 Minnesota team on the road to open Big Ten play.

But more heart wrenching was the date. Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of his father's death.

MSU pulled off the win in overtime, and that was a great start to the night.

Things got better.

Izzo's 90-year-old mother, Dorothy, visited the locker room with her son.

She celebrated with the team, getting hugs from every player, and eventually walking out arm-and-arm with her son.

WATCH THE VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE