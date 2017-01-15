WATCH: Andreas Athanasiou goes coast-to-coast for goal against Pittsburgh Penguins

DETROIT (WXYZ) - If you were watching the Detroit Red Wings game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, it may have felt like Pavel Datsyuk was on the ice during one of the goals.
Of course, it was not Datsyuk, who left to play in Russia this summer, but instead it was Andreas Athanasiou.
Early in the third period with the game tied 3-3, Athanasiou picked up the puck behind the net, turned on the jets and went coast-to-coast to give the Red Wings a 4-3 lead. It would eventually become the game-winner.
Before the goal, he had to split a couple Penguins defenders deep in the zone before putting it past Marc Andre-Fleury.
"That was Datsyukian!" Red Wings color commentator Mickey Redmond said on the broadcast.