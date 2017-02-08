WATCH: Brad Keselowski talks Red Wings fandom, Daytona 500

Cloudy
DETROIT (WXYZ) -- 2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup Champion Brad Keselowski stopped by our Downtown Studio Tuesday night for a one-on-one conversation with Brad Galli.
Keselowski took in a Red Wings game as part of his Detroit visit to promote the Daytona 500, which takes place February 26.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.