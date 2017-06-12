WXYZ's Brad Galli is the new host of Michigan football's radio show with Jim Harbaugh

(WXYZ) - Michigan Football's weekly radio show has a new host.

WXYZ sports anchor Brad Galli is taking over for Jim Brandstatter, who chose to step away from the program.

During the last two seasons, Galli has interviewed Jim Harbaugh on Mondays because WXYZ has been home to the Inside Michigan Football TV show, which airs Sunday mornings.

The Inside Michigan Football radio show is held Mondays during the football season at Pizza House in Ann Arbor.

“Bringing fans closer to the Michigan football program and providing unique access every week will be a lot of fun,” Galli said. “I have a lot of enthusiasm about hosting the show – and I think I’m smart enough to know I don’t have to do much talking with Coach Harbaugh on the microphone next to me.”

Brandstatter will continue to handle play-by-play duties for the Wolverines.

“The decision to step away from the Monday night Inside Michigan Football Radio show with Jim Harbaugh was mine,” Brandstatter said in a statement. “I made the decision based on the increased responsibility of the Michigan Football play-by-play position, and the travel involved in my fall weekends broadcasting both the Wolverines and Detroit Lions NFL games.



“I had a blast doing the show, and thank IMG for the opportunity, and especially Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan media staff over the past couple of years,” added Brandstatter. “I have loved working with Producer Kathleen Stevens, and engineer Tony Butler, and the wonderful staff and Michigan fans at the Pizza House. Going forward, I wish for continued and increased success (with new host Brad Galli) of this popular radio program.”