(WXYZ) - Prices at the pump are up -- for the first time in three weeks.

According to AAA, the statewide average is about $2.24 per gallon. That's about 4 cents more than last week and 67 cents more than this time last year.

Metro Detroit's current average is $2.22 per gallon. That 2 cents more than last week -- and about 67 cents more than just one year ago.

Oil prices inched higher recently as a result of reports that both OPEC and non-OPEC countries are following through on their plans to reduce production.