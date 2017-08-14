Metro Detroit Weather: Storms moving out, cooler air moving back in

Hally Vogel
5:35 AM, Aug 11, 2017
6:54 AM, Aug 14, 2017

Cooling off this weekend

(WXYZ) - We will dry out and cool off tonight with temperatures in the 70s on Saturday.  There is a slight chance for spotty showers mainly north of Detroit tomorrow, but high pressure brings back sunshine on Sunday with temperatures near 80 degrees to wrap up the weekend.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Lows: 60-64 / Winds: W-NW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a fresh breeze and lower humidity. Highs: 76-80 / Winds: W-NW 10-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer with comfortable humidity. Highs: 79-83 / Winds: N 5-10

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

