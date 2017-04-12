Metro Detroit Forecast: Colder! AM wind chills in the 30s

Keenan Smith
5:19 AM, Apr 12, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Cloudy & colder this morning at the bus stop with temperatures in the 40s. Wind chills this morning are down in the 30s, so jackets and light coats are wise. Drier air moves in and will breaking up the clouds. Highs peak near 60.


NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, dry and colder. Lows: 38-43 / Winds W 5-10

This afternoon: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: 58-61 / Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Clouds building in again. Seasonably cool. Lows 40-44 / Winds: East 5

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cool with a 20% chance of rain showers.  Highs: 51-55 / Winds: E 5-10

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

CHECK THE 7-DAY FORECAST HERE. 

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave RexrothChris Edwards, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave RexrothChris Edwards , Denise Isaac and Hally Vogel

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top