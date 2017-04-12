Metro Detroit Forecast: Colder! AM wind chills in the 30s

(WXYZ) - Cloudy & colder this morning at the bus stop with temperatures in the 40s. Wind chills this morning are down in the 30s, so jackets and light coats are wise. Drier air moves in and will breaking up the clouds. Highs peak near 60.



NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, dry and colder. Lows: 38-43 / Winds W 5-10

This afternoon: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: 58-61 / Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Clouds building in again. Seasonably cool. Lows 40-44 / Winds: East 5

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cool with a 20% chance of rain showers. Highs: 51-55 / Winds: E 5-10

