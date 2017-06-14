Metro Detroit Weather: Ahhh. Reflief from the heat, Storm chances build

Keenan Smith
6:28 AM, Jun 14, 2017
(WXYZ) -  

We're cooler and and drier this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Look for partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers and storms are possible. Most of Metro Detroit is under a marginal risk of severe weather. Our western communities are under a slight risk. The storm risk stretches from this evening into the overnight.
 
NEXT 48 HOURS:
 

This morning: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler. Temps: 64-69 / Winds: East 5
 
This afternoon: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers/storms. 30% Storm chance. Highs: 80-85 / Winds: ESE 5-10

Tonight: Chance of strong to severe storms. Lows 65-68 / Winds: SE 5
 
Thursday: Partly sunny with more widespread showers and storms. Highs: 83-87 / Winds: SW 5-10
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

