Temperatures will push into the low 90s, the peak of this early summer heat wave. Heat indices in the low to mid 90s across Metro Detroit. Stay hydrated and remember to use your sunscreen.

Pop-up storms will be possible starting tonight. Cooler weather returns Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index in the mid 90s. Highs: 89-93 / Winds: SW 15-25



Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance for a shower or storm. Lows 72-76 / Winds: SW 5

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy, hot and humid, storms will be possible. Highs: 88-92 / Winds: W 5

