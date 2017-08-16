Metro Detroit Weather: Humidity and storms return tomorrow

Fair
Dry today, storms tomorrow
(WXYZ) - A dry and comfortable morning with highs into the 80s today. The chance for storms return tomorrow. A few storms tomorrow could be strong with very heavy rain and damaging winds.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Mostly clear. Temps in the 60s / Winds: E 5-10
Today: Partly sunny and dry. Highs: 80-85 / Winds: E 5
Thursday: Storms expected in the afternoon and evening. Some should be strong. Highs: 83-87 / Winds: SW 5-15
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
