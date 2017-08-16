Metro Detroit Weather: Humidity and storms return tomorrow

Hally Vogel
5:27 AM, Aug 16, 2017
4 hours ago

Dry today, storms tomorrow

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - A dry and comfortable morning with highs into the 80s today.  The chance for storms return tomorrow.  A few storms tomorrow could be strong with very heavy rain and damaging winds.  

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly clear.  Temps in the 60s / Winds: E 5-10

Today: Partly sunny and dry. Highs: 80-85 / Winds: E 5

Thursday: Storms expected in the afternoon and evening. Some should be strong. Highs: 83-87 / Winds: SW 5-15

 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave RexrothChris EdwardsHally Vogel,

Denise Isaac

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave RexrothChris Edwards , Denise Isaac and Hally Vogel

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top